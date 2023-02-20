Tommy Flavour blasts Tanasha Donna for stalling their hit collabo





Tanzania star Tommy Flavour, currently riding high with his latest jam, “Nakuja”, has blamed Tanasha Donna for stalling the release of one of his latest video songs, “Numero Uno”.

Tommy, signed under Alikiba’s music label, King’s Music, featured Donna on the song.

However, when the song’s video was released on January 13, 2023, and quickly climbed the charts on YouTube, trending at the top 50, Tanasha came out gun blazing.

The mother of one threatened to sue the South African distribution label for releasing the song before sorting out the mishap all involved parties had agreed to fix.

Tanasha revealed that they had agreed that the label would edit some parts of the video to enhance quality, but that did not happen.

Also read: I have never been dumped! Tanasha Donna brags about walking away from Diamond

Following her laments, the video was pulled down. Speaking recently on the saga, Tommy Flavour blamed Tanasha.

“Honestly the saga has frustrated me a lot because I had high expectations with the project. My partners and I had invested a lot into it, however I don’t know how exactly Tanasha wanted the video to be, from our end we felt it was okay and that’s why we went ahead and released it,” Tommy explained in an interview with Mjini FM.

In her outburst, Tanasha blamed the video director of not wanting to spare at least half an hour of his day to get a screen mirror call to edit out the parts she had issues with.

But in rebuttal, Tommy Flavour blasted Tanasha.

“The director of the video was South African, we had invested to bring him here (Tanzania) for the shoot and by the time he was leaving, Tanasha hadn’t yet availed herself for the rectification she so desired. We ended up releasing the video.”

Tommy says they are still in talks to resolve the matter a month later.

Also read: I’m not pregnant! Tanasha Donna goes off on fan who trolled the son