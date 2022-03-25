Top 10 richest men in Africa

DAVOS-KLOSTERS/SWITZERLAND, 30JAN09 - Patrice T. Motsepe, Executive Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals, South Africa captured during the session 'Global Industry Outlook 1' at the Annual Meeting 2009 of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 30, 2009. Copyright by World Economic Forum swiss-image.ch/Photo by Monika Flueckiger

DAVOS-KLOSTERS/SWITZERLAND, 30JAN09 - Patrice T. Motsepe, Executive Chairman, African Rainbow Minerals, South Africa captured during the session 'Global Industry Outlook 1' at the Annual Meeting 2009 of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, January 30, 2009. Copyright by World Economic Forum swiss-image.ch/Photo by Monika Flueckiger





African Explore has listed the top 10 richest people in Africa as of 2022.

The list is dominated by South Africans, Egyptians, and Nigerians with no Kenyan or East African for that matter making the cut.

Here’s the lowdown.

10. Strive Masiyiwa (Zimbabwe) – Net worth $2.8bn (about Sh300 billion)

The London-based Zimbabwean billionaire who also is a philanthropist is the founder of Econet, a telecommunications company. He also has stakes in mobile phones.

9. Patrice Motsepe (South Africa) – Net worth $3.1bn (about Sh330 billion)

The South African billionaire and businessman tops up as president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and South African club Mamelodi Sundowns.

Motsepe is the founder and chairman of African Rainbow Minerals (ARM), a company that has interests in gold, copper, coal, and iron. He is also the executive chairman of Harmony Gold, the largest gold mining company in South Africa, and the deputy chair of Sanlam a financial services insurance company.

8. Naguib Sawiris (Egypt) – Net worth $3.4bn (about Sh360 billion)

The Egyptian billionaire businessman is the founder of Wind Investments, originally known as Weather Investments, a telecommunications company.

7. Issad Rebrab and family- Net worth $5.1bn (about Sh530 billion)

The Algeria businessman is the CEO of Cevital Group, a food company with interests in the agri-food sector, retail, industry, and services. Rebrab was sentenced to some months in jail over corruption feuds.

6. Mike Adenuga (Nigeria) – Net worth $6.7bn (about Sh700 billion)

The Nigerian billionaire is the founder of Globacom, a telecommunications company that is the third-largest operator in Nigeria. He made his first million at 26.

5. Abdul Samad Rabiu (Nigeria) – Net worth $7bn (about Sh720 billion)

The Nigerian billionaire and businessman is the founder and chairman of Bua Group, the food, and infrastructure conglomerate. He is the chairman of the Nigerian Bank of Industry.

4. Nassef Sawiris (Egypt) – Net worth $8.6bn (about Sh880 billion)

The Egyptian billionaire has a stake in Adidas, a sportswear company among other big companies in the world. He also sits on the supervisory board of Adidas.

3. Nicky Oppenheimer and family- Net worth $8.7bn (about Sh900 billion)

The South African billionaire businessman owns Fireblade Aviation, a world-class aviation facility for luxury business and private travel. He owns a huge chunk of cultivation land across Botswana, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

2. Johann Rupert and family (South Africa) – Net worth $11bn (about Sh1.2 trillion)

The South African entrepreneur is the Chief Executive of Richemont, a Switzerland-based luxury goods holding company, and Remgro an investment holding company.

1. Aliko Dangote (Nigeria) – Net worth $13.9bn ( about Sh1.5 trillion)

Africa’s richest man comes from Nigeria and is the founder and chair of Dangote Cement, Africa’s largest cement producer. He recently opened a huge fertilizer plant and has maintained interest in buying English Premier League side Arsenal.