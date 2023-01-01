



ChatGPT is the newest Artificial Intelligence (AI) app everyone rages about.

So we thought, why not ask the AI app to give us a list of the top 40 top Kenyan Tiktokers?

In response to our query, ChatGPT wrote, “It’s difficult for me to provide a definitive list of the top TikTokers from Kenya, as popularity on social media platforms can change quickly and be influenced by various factors.”

Then went ahead and gave a list of 40 top Tiktokers “who have gained a significant following.”

Check out the list below.

Eric Omondi Azziad Nasenya Violet Kimani* Jaymo Ule Msee Denno Milly Chebby MCA Tricky Abigail Arunga Shix Kapienga Loice Achieng* Kimani Mbugua Zari Hassan* Willis Raburu Njeri Gachomba Bien Aime Baraza Nyakio Makura* Carol Radull Chipukeezy Mwende Macharia Jalang’o Amina Abdi Rabar Eric Omondi Jr* Kate Actress Kambua Kanze Dena Njugush Olive Burrows Wyre Adelle Onyango DJ Mo Kalekye Mumo Naiboi Owaahh Tatu Kami* Timmy Tdat Wilbroda Wahu Kagwi JayDee* Sauti Sol Kambua Mathu

You will notice that some of the personalities on the list are not Kenyan also some are just random names, and others are celebrities who just started using TikTok and haven’t ammased a huge following.

Top Tiktokers have not been captured because ChatGPT’s memory has no data from 2021.

The developers of the AI chatbot put out a disclaimer.

As a disclaimer, the ChatGPT app added, “Again, this is just a small sample of the many talented TikTokers from Kenya, and the popularity of individual TikTokers can vary over time.”

As part of the exercise to find out who ChatGPT ranks as popular among Kenyan vloggers, we also asked for a list of top YouTubers.

“There are many talented YouTubers from Kenya who have gained a significant following,” the AI app shot back.

Adding, “This is just a small sample of the many talented YouTubers from Kenya, and the popularity of individual creators can vary over time.

It’s important to note that this list is not exhaustive, and many other talented YouTubers from Kenya have gained a significant following.”

The machine learning chatbot explained, “The list of popular YouTubers from Kenya that I provided is based on my own knowledge and research. I do not have access to specific data or statistics on the popularity of individual YouTubers in Kenya.”

Here is a list of 10 popular YouTubers from Kenya, as listed by ChatGPT.

Alaine* Victoria Kimani Jua Kali DJ Mo Willy Paul Eric Omondi Avril Sauti Sol Nyashinski Khaligraph Jones

*Alaine is an award-winning Jamaican artiste.

ChatGPT also shot out a disclaimer.

“Popularity on social media platforms, including YouTube, can be influenced by a variety of factors, such as the quality and content of the videos, the frequency of posting, the engagement with the audience, and the overall appeal of the channel to viewers.

It’s also important to note that the popularity of individual creators can vary over time, as trends and audience interests change.”

