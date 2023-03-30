Top comedienne to represent Kenya at International Comedy Festival





Stand-up comedian Justine Wanda is set to represent Kenya at the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival, the largest independent comedy festival in Africa, showcasing the best comedy acts worldwide.

This year’s edition will feature 20 comedians and seven shows over a span of three days at the famous Emperors Palace in Johannesburg.

The fast-rising comedian will be performing alongside industry heavyweights Carvin Goldstone, Basketmouth, Emo Majok, Aliya Kanani, and Brian Aylward.

Justine, who describes herself as a stand-up comedian, comedy writer, and political satirist, has an impressive resume in a short period of time.

She has performed at Spare My Ribs, Nairobi Comedy Club, and prominent stand-up comedy shows and clubs.

Justine has also appeared on Showmax’s Roast House and has a headliner special on Showmax’s Comedy Riot, both created by Eugene Mbugua.

She has sharpened her skill by performing at the critically-acclaimed Kenyan Improv show Because You Said So! and prominent stand-up comedy shows and clubs such as Punchline Comedy Club, StandUp Collective’s Nairobi International Comedy Festival, Saturday Night Comedy, and at the Karura Comedy Club.

The Johannesburg International Comedy Festival will take place on Saturday, April 1st, 2023, and will feature Justine Wanda alongside other comedians.

The comedian says, “The experience working with Eugene Mbugua and Montreux is very exciting, and the environment they’ve provided is very supportive for me as a comic. I’m sure this space they’re championing will continue to grow and shape the way we consume and share comedy on the continent and beyond.”

The Festival is set to be a big event, featuring top comedians from across the world.

The CEO of D&R Studios, Eugene Mbugua, who was hosting Gregoire, and accompanied him to watch Justine perform over the weekend, said, “We are excited to partner with Montreux as part of our growth as D&R Studios. Our agreement also involves giving some of the comedians we work with in Kenya, such as Justine Wanda, slots on international stages. I cannot wait to see Justine this Saturday at Emperor’s Palace. If you are in Jo’burg, come by!”

Justine Wanda is an emerging comedian who has earned great respect from her fans and fellow comedians.

Her journey in the comedy scene is something to behold. She started as a writer before becoming a performer.

Her hard work, determination, and consistency have earned her a place on an international stage. Justine’s fans and well-wishers are waiting to see how she will fare at the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival.

Her performance is sure to make the Kenyan entertainment industry proud.

In conclusion, Justine Wanda’s inclusion in the Johannesburg International Comedy Festival lineup is a great achievement for her and the Kenyan entertainment industry at large.

It shows that the industry is growing and expanding and that our comedians can compete with the best in the world. We wish Justine all the best as she takes on the international stage and hope to see her excel in her craft.

