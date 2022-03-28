Top KCPE student Magata Bruce Makenzi scores 428 marks
The 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination top candidate Magata Bruce Makenzi who sat his exams at Gilgil Hills Academy, scored 428 marks out of the possible 500.
Announcing the results on Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the overall performance improved compared to last year despite a drop in the top mark from 433.
A total of 1,225,597 candidates wrote the KCPE exams.
Here are the top 10 best students.
NAME OF PUPIL NAME OF SCHOOL TOTAL MARKS
- Magata Bruce Mc Kenzie Gilgil Hills Academy 428
- Momany Ashley Kerubo Makini 427
- Kwoma Charity Buyanzi Holy Family Misikhu 426
- Mbugua Sharon Wairimu Emmanuel Academy 426
- Muteti Shantel Ndinda Kitengela International School 426
- Stanley Otieno Omondi Rufin Field School 426
- Wekesa Naomi Whitestar Academy 426
- Kimani Ethan Karuga Stepping stone preparatory 426
- Njeru Joel Junior Musyoka Nyangwa Primary schoolo 425
- Kirinya Muriuki Victor PCEA Mwimbi boarding Primary School 425