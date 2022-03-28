Join our Telegram Channel
Top KCPE student Magata Bruce Makenzi scores 428 marks

By HILARY KIMUYU March 28th, 2022 1 min read

The 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination top candidate Magata Bruce Makenzi who sat his exams at Gilgil Hills Academy, scored 428 marks out of the possible 500.

Announcing the results on Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the overall performance improved compared to last year despite a drop in the top mark from 433.

A total of 1,225,597 candidates wrote the KCPE exams.

Here are the top 10 best students.

NAME OF PUPIL         NAME OF SCHOOL     TOTAL MARKS

  1. Magata Bruce Mc Kenzie    Gilgil Hills Academy      428
  2. Momany Ashley Kerubo              Makini                            427
  3. Kwoma Charity Buyanzi              Holy Family Misikhu      426
  4. Mbugua Sharon Wairimu    Emmanuel Academy      426
  5. Muteti Shantel Ndinda        Kitengela International School          426
  6. Stanley Otieno Omondi       Rufin Field School                   426
  7. Wekesa Naomi Whitestar Academy                           426
  8. Kimani Ethan Karuga         Stepping stone preparatory      426
  9. Njeru Joel Junior Musyoka Nyangwa Primary schoolo      425
  10. Kirinya Muriuki Victor     PCEA Mwimbi boarding Primary School  425

