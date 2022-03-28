Top KCPE student Magata Bruce Makenzi scores 428 marks





The 2021 Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination top candidate Magata Bruce Makenzi who sat his exams at Gilgil Hills Academy, scored 428 marks out of the possible 500.

Announcing the results on Monday, Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha said the overall performance improved compared to last year despite a drop in the top mark from 433.

A total of 1,225,597 candidates wrote the KCPE exams.

Here are the top 10 best students.

NAME OF PUPIL NAME OF SCHOOL TOTAL MARKS