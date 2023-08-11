Tout in court for shoving police officer against road rails, resisting arrest





A conductor accused of shoving a police officer, causing him to stumble near the Cabanas footbridge on Mombasa Road in Nairobi during an arrest, has been charged with assaulting the officer. The charge violates section 103 (a) of the National Police Service (NPS) Act.

Evans Okwany is accused of willfully and unlawfully assaulting police constable Moses Leshan Maina of Embakasi police station on August 8.

Maina and his colleague were on patrol in the area when they received information from members of the public that two touts were harassing passengers at the stage and proceeded there immediately.

The two cops in uniform found Okwany and another tout fighting over control of the stage, and the two ran away after spotting them, but Okwany was arrested.

He allegedly pushed PC Maina, who hit a roadside rail supporting the bridge and sustained an injury on the head.

The officers eventually handcuffed the suspect and escorted him to the police station, where he was detained as investigations were being conducted.

PC Maina was treated at a hospital in the area, and requisite documents were filled in to compile evidence against Okwany.

The accused person was also charged with resisting arrest by a police officer in contravention of section 103 (1) of the NPS Act of 2011.

In the count, he is accused of resisting arrest by PC Maina and his colleague PC Charles Muturi who were in due execution of their duties at the time of the incident.

Okwany denied the charges before Principal Magistrate Eric Mutuinga of Makadara Law Courts.

The suspect was released on a bond of Sh100, 000 with a surety of a similar amount and an alternative cash bail of Sh100, 000.

The case will be mentioned on September 29 before the hearing starts on December 14.

PCs Maina and Muturi are listed as the witnesses in the case against Okwany, alongside their colleagues who investigated the case.

