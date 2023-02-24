Tout on the run after pushing woman out of moving matatu on Thika Road

Traffic on Thika Superhighway in this picture taken on December 23, 2020. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Traffic on Thika Superhighway in this picture taken on December 23, 2020. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Police in Kasarani are looking for a tout who allegedly threw a woman out of a moving matatu near Thika Road Mall (TRM), in Roysambu area, leaving her with serious injuries.

Hanah Waiganjo boarded the matatu at Zimmerman, Nairobi. The matutu was headed towards the city centre but when she asked the conductor to drop her off at TRM, an argument ensued over the amount she was supposed to pay.

According to the woman’s family, she told the conductor that he should charge what he wanted as he had her money and give her back the change at which point the tout pushed her out of the moving matatu.

Ms Waiganjo, who is currently admitted at St Peter’s Orthopaedic, Muthiga sustained injuries on the head and hands following the incident that happened on Tuesday.

“The conductor didn’t even give her back her change, but instead he pushed her out of the matatu where she sustained bad injuries,” the family told Citizen TV on Thursday.

Also read: How enraged Nairobi man clobbered his wife’s ‘lover’ in brutal midnight attack

After the woman fell out of the matatu, the conductor is reported to have fled the scene but passengers demanded that the driver takes the woman to the nearby Uhai Neema Hospital.

After the woman was taken to the hospital, the driver attempted to flee but was blocked by the guards at the hospital.

“The driver also wanted to flee before they could know how the victim was doing. Luckily, her uncle arrived at the hospital and informed the police of the incident,” a family member said.

Due to the serious injuries sustained, medical officers at to Uhai Neema Hospital recommended that the patient be transferred to St. Peter’s Orthopaedic, Muthiga where she is currently admitted.

Also read: Woman in court for biting love rival’s lip

Kasarani Police Commander Muthoni Wahome said the matatu was impounded and towed to Kasarani Police Station but it was released after undergoing a security check.

According to the police boss, the driver of the matatu, identified as Boniface Mwangi, was arrested and later released on a Sh10,000 police bond.

But one family member questioned why the matatu was released from the police station and is back on the road with the suspect yet to be apprehended.

The Kasarani Police Commander said they are waiting for the victim to record an official statement on the incident for further action.

Also read: Woman claims she suffered miscarriage after assault by agent over rent arrears