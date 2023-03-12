Trade boss Richard Ngatia to highlight Kenya-South America ties





The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KNCCI) President Richard Ngatia will articulate the topic on Kenya-South America business ties in a live TV show on the International channel CNBC on Monday 13th, 2023.

Ngatia will be interviewed on CNBC TV’s “Closing Bell” series which is on the DSTv digital platform at 17:00 (East African Time-EAT) and 16:00 CAT.

Ngatia who has served as the chairman of the Great Lakes region General Assembly will speak on the key areas and sectors in the region pertaining to the business community in the Pan-African market.

“See you then on Closing Bell,” said Ngatia while inviting viewers to the show. Ngatia, during his stint at the helm of the business community in Kenya and the region, has been at the forefront on spearheading trade talks and entering pacts with countries in other regions.

Ngatia will speak on the areas of cooperation that can be exploited between Kenya and countries in South America including the areas of Agri-business, Digital Economy. The country and South America have a common denominator in the agricultural production of coffee, and maize among other products.

The chamber president last year represented the Business Community in Eastern Africa at the BIG 8 Business Forum in Paris, France where he advocated for partnerships between Kenya and French companies in the areas of Agri-businesses, Digital Economy, Manufacturing, and Logistics.

Earlier this year, Ngatia hosted a delegation composed of leaders from the Asian- African Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AACCI) led by the President of its Kenya Chapter. The meeting between Ngatia and the AACCI was aimed at building sustainable cross-cultural collaborations for Africa.

KNCCI and AACCI will collaborate to support businesses, especially start-ups through capacity building in terms of training and joint ventures.

The Chamber President has continually assured partners that KNCCI is ready to ensure a conducive business environment, build businesses capacity and strengthen economic diplomacy and grow exports to other markets.

