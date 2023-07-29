Traffic nightmare as Kenha closes section of Kenyatta Avenue

Human and vehicle traffic along Kenyatta Avenue in this picture taken on July 24, 2023. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA

Human and vehicle traffic along Kenyatta Avenue in this picture taken on July 24, 2023. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA





Motorists on Friday were caught in a major traffic snarl-up after part of the busy Kenyatta Avenue was closed for road construction at the Nyayo House and Uhuru Highway Roundabout.

According to the Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha), the road will be closed in phases for 19 days to allow the re-installation of a cross culvert.

Motorists were caught unaware as Kenha had initially stated that the closure would be during off-peak hours.

A statement signed by Kenha Director General Kung’u Ndung’u said the closure will occur between July 25 and August 12 and shall be done at off-peak hours from 9 pm to 4 am.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority hereby informs the public that a section of Kenyatta Avenue (at Uhuru Highway Roundabout), shall be closed in phases between Tuesday 25th July 2023 to Saturday 12th August 2023. To avoid traffic congestion the closure shall be done at off-peak hours from 9 pm to 4 am,” said Kenha in a statement.

The closure during peak hours left motorists stuck on the dual carriage highway that connects the Central Business District (CDB) and Upper Hill, one of the busiest roads within the city, with no other alternative but to take a longer route to access Upper hill and adjacent areas.

The highway also serves as a vital link to other major roads, including the Uhuru Highway and Moi Avenue.

According to the Authority, phase 1 of the closure will occur between July 25 to July 26, while Phase 2 will take place between July 28 to August 1.

The third phase will occur between August 3 and August seven, while the fourth will be concluded on August 12.

“Motorists are urged to exercise caution and road courtesy as they cooperate with police and marshalls for better management of traffic,” the statement added.

