Tragedy as KDF soldier electrocuted while trying to save his house help

A Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldier lost his life in Mombasa on Monday night after he was electrocuted as he tried to rescue his house help.

According to a police report filed at Kisauni Police Station, Mombasa County, the officer identified as Mr Said Komora died just moments after he rescued the house help.

The incident happened when the family was having dinner. The house is reported to have gone outside the house to air a wet mop when tragedy struck.

“They heard her screaming for help and the deceased rushed out and found that she (house help) had been electrocuted by the clothing line,” the police report reads in part.

The military man rescued the house help who survived with an injured right hand.

According to the report, the military man who is stationed at 20 Para Battalion in Gilgil unknowingly touched the iron clothing line and he was electrocuted.

Neighbours managed to remove him from the cloth line and rushed him to the nearby Montana Hospital. However, he was pronounced dead on arrival. The body was later moved to Jocham Hospital Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Investigations by police officers, detectives attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) and those from the military revealed that the electrocution was as a result of an electric pole that had fallen on an adjacent house.