Transport CS Murkomen’s distinctive penchant for high-end footwear, pens and watches





Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is no stranger to the allure of luxury fashion.

From high-end footwear to pens, and watches, Murkomen has consistently caught attention with his upscale dressing choices, leaving many astonished by the investment in his wardrobe.

As one of the fashion-forward politicians, Murkomen is in the same league as former Nairobi and Mombasa governors Mike Sonko and Ali Hassan Joho when it comes to a taste for luxury.

Below, we spotlight some of the lavish items that have been part of Murkomen’s collection.

Hublot Classic Fusion Ceramic King Gold watch

On multiple occasions, Murkomen has been spotted wearing his Hublot watch.

This timepiece comes in various sizes; the most prominent being 45 millimeters priced at Sh 2m and its smaller counterpart, measuring 33 millimeters, priced at Sh1.4m.

The company’s website describes it as having a “satin-finished and polished 18k king gold finish, complemented by 6 H-shaped titanium screws.”

Navy blue Gucci sneakers

Last Saturday, during his visit to the Kenya Aviation Authority (KAA) offices following a power outage at the country’s premier Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Murkomen caught the eye with his navy blue Gucci sneakers.

These stylish sneakers, priced at Sh131,000, were perfectly matched with a black collared T-shirt and light grey trousers.

Gucci offers these sneakers in four colors: blue, black, beige, and brown. Crafted in Italy, they feature “black and blue leather trims, blue perforated leather accents, an interlocking G motif on the back, a rubber sole, an additional lace set, a lace-up front, a mid-heel, and stand at a height of 2.2 inches.”

John F. Kennedy special edition burgundy fountain pen

While formalizing the renewal of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Aviation Security between Kenya and the UK, Murkomen opted to use a pen valued at Sh150,000.

This particular pen, the John F. Kennedy special edition fountain pen, pays homage to the renowned former U.S. President.

MontBlanc, the brand behind this exquisite writing instrument, elaborates on its design elements symbolizing aspects of Kennedy’s life. The pen’s burgundy hue reflects Kennedy’s iconic Ivy League fashion, a nod to his days at Harvard University. Furthermore, his initials, “JFK”, are intricately engraved on the gold-coated clip, while the three golden cap rings represent his three brothers.

