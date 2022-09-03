Travellers, motorists stranded for hours along Nairobi-Nakuru highway

Heavy traffic snarl up on the Naivasha-Nakuru highway on September 3, 2022. The gridlock on Friday evening following an accident near Gilgil. PHOTO | MACHARIA MWANGI

Several motorists and travellers spent the night on the Naivasha-Nakuru highway following heavy traffic jam on the busy highway.

According to the Gilgil sub county police commander Francis Tumbo the night long gridlock was occasioned by a road accident along the highway on Friday at 5pm.

Those largely affected were truck drivers, particularly those heading to Nakuru with traffic extending almost to Naivasha town.

“Some of the drivers grew inpatient as the road was being cleared, blocking both lanes and being a Friday, the traffic flow was heavy,” Tumbo told the Nation.

On Saturday morning Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) advised motorists to avoid the highway.

“Further to our earlier advisory, motorists planning to travel between Nairobi and Nakuru are advised to use Flyover-Njabini-Olkalou-Lanet or Naivasha-Olkalou-Lanet routes. Trucks are advised to delay their travels until the situation eases at Gilgil. Every effort is being made to enable traffic to start flowing,” the roads agency said.

“Police are currently on site and working on the situation to restore normalcy. Motorists are advised to exercise lane discipline and avoid overlapping as they approach this section in-order to avoid further congestion,” Kenha further said.

According to reports, the gridlock started at Gilgil weighbridge at around 7 pm leaving motorists heading to Nakuru and Nairobi stranded.

Some passengers even opted to alight from public service vehicles to walk to their destinations to avoid congestion.

A senior police officer said more than 100 police officers had been deployed on the road to help clear the jam.