Trending King! Why Ruto is the most influential African leader on Twitter 2022

President William Ruto speaks to the media at State House on November 9, 2022 during a state visit by President Cyril Ramaphosa of the Republic of South Africa. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

President William Ruto is the most influential African leader on Twitter in 2022. This is according to BCW’s Twiplomacy, a digital diplomacy initiative by the strategic communication agency, BCW Global.

The Head of State is always active on Twitter, posting most of his engagement on the platform. During his campaigns, the United Democratic party leader used to post all his campaign activities on Twitter.

This has made him the most influential African leader on the platform.

President Ruto has been ranked 13th worldwide and third among the new world leaders. He is followed closely by President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa and President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda.

Globally, presidents Ramaphosa and Museveni rank 18th and 29th respectively.

The results are obtained by using a ranking algorithm that has been designed to establish influence on Twitter among a particular list of account handles.

Just a few days ago, the Head of State and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga took their differences to Twitter, for the second time in a week.

This was after President Ruto appointed a tribunal to hear and determine the case against the four Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) who disputed results of the August 9 presidential election.

The president took to his Twitter account, accusing the opposition leader of planning a coup to overturn the will of the people.

While President Ruto has 5.6 million followers on Twitter, he only follows 199 people on the same platform.

President Ruto joined the platform in July 2011 and has since gained popularity on the platform following his political engagements in the platform. In a day, President Ruto can have more than 10 tweets, and many tweet replies.

Although he has not been in office as the president for long, he has attracted attention on how he interacts in the online platform.

Other leaders ranked among the top include Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who has made it to the top 10 global leaders and Chilean President Gabriel Boric, with both being praised for engaging audiences with shorter, more emotional content.

Globally, Narendra Modi, India’s Prime Minister was announced as the most influential world leader, with US President Joe Biden coming second and Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan taking the third position.

