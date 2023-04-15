Trio Mio says his Instagram account is ‘hacked’





Kenyan rapper Trio Mio says his Instagram account has been hacked.

He made the announcement through his record label Trouble Music, adding there were efforts in place to regain it.

He clarified that the account had been ‘compromised’ and was currently under the control of an unauthorized person and warned his fans or potential financial partners not to engage with it.

Explaining that his account had been compromised and was currently under the control of an unauthorized person, Trio urged his fans not to engage in any interactions with the account.

He said, “Please be aware that any messages or posts from the account may not be from me. I advise you to ignore any suspicious messages or requests from this account and do not share any personal information or send money to anyone claiming to be me.”

Then added, “I apologize for any inconvenience this may cause, and I appreciate your understanding and support during this time. I will keep you updated on the progress of this matter via my Twitter page (@Triomioofficial), and I hope to regain control of my account soon.”

The teenage musician rose to fame when his single ‘Cheza Kama Wewe’ hit the socials. The video is now at 800k+ views, while the remix featuring Mejja, Exray, and Nellythegoon sits at 12 million views on YouTube.

While his music has been a hit, Trio born TJ Mario Kasela has had his fair share of critics online. Since he rose to stardom when he was a student, many Kenyans questioned what time he studied and while at it produce songs.

He did not catch a breather when he sat for his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) and even after Education CS Ezekiel Machogu announced the results a section of Kenyans camped at his page like hawks eagerly waiting for his results.

In response, he trashed accusations of scoring poorly with his mother coming out to strongly support him.

