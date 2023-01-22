Trio Mio settles on University course after KCSE result trolls





Teenage rapper Mario TJ Kasela alias Trio Mio has opened up on the trolls he received as Kenyans pressured him to share his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) results last week.

In an interview with Lang’ata MP Jalang’o on his YouTube channel, Trio shared said he was delighted not to have succumbed to the pressure.

“How comes Trio’s results are trending more than his own music?” the Cheza kama wewe hitmaker posed.

He also expressed interest in pursuing a degree in Graphic design and music production to better his craft.

Trio trended for the better part of last week upon the release of KCSE results, a move that led to his mum call out Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) for writing what she termed as garbage.

“Ambia KOT watulie (Tell KOT to chill and relax). We are printing and releasing the results for you in due time. So guys, keep calm. Stop writing the bullsh*t and garbage about my son,” she lashed out.

Prior, Trio had dropped a hit in which he appeared to hit out at critics who suggested he was not adequately prepared to write for the national exam.

The track highlighted radio presenters Chito Ndhlovu and Cyd Wambui, who were having a chat about his preparedness or lack of it for his national examination results and how it would have affected his music flow.

In his less than two minutes song that even though he is not book-smart, he is a principal with a marking scheme when it comes to music. “Ka topic ni success niko na A kwa school of life, ile Knec itanipea haitawahi determine food ya mine,” says part of his song’s lyrics.