Trisha Khalid on women’s hatred of her success





TV actress and content creator Trisha Khalid says she doesn’t understand why she gets so much hate and negativity from other women because of her success.

The 29-year-old recently relocated to Nairobi from Mombasa to pursue more opportunities in life. She says, that even though she has had to work so hard to make a name for herself, many people choose to ignore her efforts and instead attribute her success to a ‘mubaba’ sponsor.

“It’s funny and sad that most of the negative comments I get are from women. They don’t see the part where you work hard. They don’t see the part where I’m an actress and the part where I’m a businesswoman.” She laments.

Trisha claims that many have no idea of the ups and downs she has gone through to get to where she is today.

“Before I moved to Nairobi, I used to go to Kongowea market in Mombasa, which is like Gikomba market. I would buy mitumba clothes and sell them. Many times I would post these clothes online. I also used to go live and sell them for as little as Sh800. I would also travel to Uganda and buy bags to sell. I would order shoes from China to sell. Yet people did not want to see all that hustle.” Trisha further decries.

The bubbly actress adds that it breaks her heart every time she sees other women shower her with so much negativity instead of support.

“I don’t understand why people have this mentality that every woman who is doing better in life, is bankrolled by some rich man. I don’t know why they never see it as her effort, even when it is. Besides, my life isn’t even luxurious, it’s okay, but still, people think I’m bankrolled.” Ms Khalid avers.

She does admit though to having a supportive boyfriend, but that does not mean her efforts should be deflated.

“As much as someone has a supportive partner, it doesn’t mean that the man takes care of all her needs. It’s only fair that people recognize my efforts and my hustle. It’s not like I sit around and wait for my partner to do things for me. I work hard too. I’m always at the set at 6:30 in the morning. Why would I bother getting up so early to go to work if I was dependent on a man? Yes, I have a supportive partner, but I also put in the shift,” Ms Khalid insists.

Trisha, however, says she is no longer bothered by the ‘mubaba’ comments.

“Anyway, if that’s the mentality people have about me, it’s okay, if anything there are a lot of wababas out there, those who keep hating, why can’t they also try to find one and see how it goes”.