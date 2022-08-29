Trouble in paradise? Risper Faith suggests ‘marriage is a scam’





Socialite Risper Faith has intimated that there might be trouble in paradise.

Having been married for roughly four years to her millionaire boyfriend Brian Muriuri, Risper through her Instagram stories said, “Ever notice after a break up the loyal one stays single and deals with the damages until healed. The cheater is already in another relationship.”

As if not enough, Risper captioned on her Instagram posts, “Marriage is a scam.”

Before their wedding, their relationship had been marred by scandals including infidelity claims being made days before their wedding.

Reports indicate he spent Sh2 million as bride price for Risper during their traditional wedding.

The former Nairobi Diaries actress who welcomed her son in 2018, said early this year she would be undergoing a gastric balloon bypass so as to make her waist smaller.

In 2020, the business woman cum fashionista underwent a liposuction surgery in a quest to eliminate extra fats from her body.

Revealing that eight litres of fat were removed from her stomach and lower back, it was a sigh of relief to Risper who had many times talked about her struggle with her weight loss journey.

Earlier, Muriuri had a change of heart on paying for his wife’s plastic surgery saying that it was still possible for Risper to lose baby weight through exercise.

Risper appeared startled for a moment, but Brian defended his change of heart saying that “Risper had good genes from her mother who still has a flat tummy after five children.”

