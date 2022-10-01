Truly in love or clout chasing? Willy Paul and Jovial’s new collabo fuels debate





The much talked about romance between singer Willy Paul and Jovial was just another stunt to sell their new song, at least this is according to Kenyans online.

This after the two ‘lovebirds’ released a collabo titled Lala on Friday. Since its release, the song already has more than 260,000 views on YouTube.

But the timing of their love affair and the collabo is rather suspect according to their fans who were already doubtful of the relationship.

Before ‘falling in love’ with each other, Willy Paul had publicly made some explicit sexual advances which Jovial turned down.

In one particular post, Willy Paul appeared to be begging Jovial to be his wife saying he will make her the happiest woman in the world, provided she gives him a chance.

“Kuwa na utu (Please, be considerate),” he once told Jovial in a post.

He even begged Jovial not to listen to what people say about him.

“I admit that people always say that I am ‘bwana mkunaji’. But in this life, people get tired of their situations and that is why I want to change. Just give me a chance to settle down with you,” he said.

The two later started hanging out together with Willy Paul professing his undying love for Jovial.

But given Willy Paul’s past track record when he intends to release a new song, his fans were already speculating that the two artistes were merely hyping a new project.

Willy Paul, who made a name for himself as a gospel artiste, is also infamous for his antics with Kenyan female celebrities, including accusations of sexual assault by Diana Marua and Miss P.

