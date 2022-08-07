Tuache mauchungu, Amber Ray tells her exes





Kenyan socialite Amber Ray seems to have had enough of her ex-lovers, going by her recent remarks. Over the past few months, the socialite has been entangled in a series of embarrassing spectacles with her past lovers which have often ended up in a nasty public display on social media.

Amber Ray’s latest debacle has been with her estranged boyfriend, Sierra Leonean basketball player, IB Kabba, after their love turned sour. The two former lovers have been exchanging nasty words on social media.

In a recent interview with comedian Eric Omondi, Amber Ray (real name Faith Makau) sent an important message to all her former lovers – they should just get over her and stop holding grudges.

“I have few words for my exes, please, please, my exes, we had a good time together. So guys just let it be that. Tuache tu mauchungu and everything. You can never destroy me with what you think you have on me. So let’s just love and focus on what we had, and everything nice, you know, the beautiful memories… life moves,” she said.

Amber Ray’s sentiments after her latest verbal exchange with IB Kabba.

“I do not know who needs to hear this but the woman who did not marry you because (you) were poor or not her type, will most likely find a good nice man who fits her criteria and live happily ever after. No, she will not suffer or regret. Stop watching too many Sierra Leone movies,” Amber Ray’s post read.

Not one to be easily cowered, the basketballer retorted:

“I knew the person she was from the start. I would have never been involved with her. I don’t regret what we had but it seems that she has moved on many times before.”

Amber Ray has been in a number of short-lived romantic relationships, including being married as a second wife by businessman Jamal Roho Safi.