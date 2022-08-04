Tuesday declared public holiday to allow Kenyans to vote

A voter casts her vote at Ratta Primary School in Seme, Kisumu County during the General Election of August 8, 2017. FILE| NATION MEDIA GROUP

The government has declared Tuesday, August 9 2022, a public holiday to allow Kenyans to participate in the General Election. The announcement was made on Thursday by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i in a gazette notice.

“It is notified for information to the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, pursuant to and in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2 (4) of the Public Holidays Act, read together with Articles 101 (1), 177 (1) (a) and 180 (1) of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, declares Tuesday, 9th August, 2022, as a public holiday to afford the people of Kenya the opportunity to participate in the 2022 general elections of Members of Parliament, Members of County Assemblies and County Governors,” read the notice.

Kenya will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote for a new President, Governors, Senators, Members of Parliament, Woman Representatives and Members of County Assemblies.

Four candidates have been cleared by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to seek the presidency. They are David Mwaure of Agano Party, George Wajackoyah of Roots Party, Raila Odinga (Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition), and William Ruto of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

This year, voting will be held across an estimated 46,232 polling stations and around 22.1 million registered voters are expected to cast their votes.

This election will be the country’s sixth set of general elections since the end of the one-party state in 1991 and the third set of general elections under the 2010 Constitution.