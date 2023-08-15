Tunabeba hata omena! Why Easy coach rescinding ban on transporting fish

Passengers at Easy Coach bus terminus along Haile Selassie Avenue in Nairobi in this picture taken on January 4, 2018. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU

In a surprising turn of events, Easy Coach, one of Kenya’s premier transport companies, has rescinded its decision to ban the transportation of fried, dried, smoked, and salted fish in its buses.

The decision comes hot on the heels of a resounding outcry from the public.

In a statement, Easy Coach shared its change of heart, attributing the decision to the impassioned feedback from its valued customers.

“The suspension has been lifted and you can now carry your fried, dried, smoked, salted mbuta, ngege, kamongo omena etc only as accompanied language on our buses on condition that is appropriately packaged,” the company said in a statement.

The statement comes hours after the company raised eyebrows when it instituted the seemingly unappetizing ban on transporting fish across its vast network of routes, stretching from Nairobi to Western Kenya and even as far as Kampala, Uganda’s capital city.

The ‘ban’ was met with fierce resistance as Kenyans united in a chorus of dissent.

Controversial blogger Miguna Miguna was among those who voiced their opposition, describing the ban as akin to ethnic profiling.

“We won’t allow EasyCoach to promote ethnic profiling. If the problem is foul smell, then introduce a policy on foul smell of everything including dirty passengers and all food products. Provide safe, secure and hygienic compartments below the passenger deck for foods,” wrote Miguna on Twitter.

Easy Coach, renowned for its impeccable service and catering to a discerning clientele that includes the burgeoning middle class and schoolchildren alike, has always prided itself on its professional ethos.

Now, with the fish ban debacle behind them, the company seeks to reaffirm its commitment to excellence and inclusivity, embarking on a journey to win back the hearts and palates of its devoted patrons.

