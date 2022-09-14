Turkish ‘investor’ who was deported by Uhuru’s government spotted at State House

Harun Aydin, the Turkish national who was once deported

Harun Aydin, the Turkish national who was once deported by the outgoing government was on Tuesday among invited guests at State House.

Mr Aydin came into the limelight last year after the administration of retired President Uhuru Kenyatta deported him from the country.

But on Tuesday, a year after he was unceremoniously kicked out of the country, he was spotted rubbing shoulders with Kenya Kwanza alliance’s top echelon at State House during President William Ruto’s luncheon.

In August last year, Mr Aydin, was in the team scheduled to accompany the then Deputy President William Ruto to Uganda and was detained at Wilson Airport in Nairobi after landing from Uganda.

The DP was scheduled to fly for an unknown mission to Entebbe, accompanied by a seven-man entourage comprising of his close political allies and businessmen.

He was dramatically blocked from boarding the flight to Uganda for not seeking clearance as all civil servants should.

Via Twitter on Saturday, the Deputy President attributed Mr Aydin’s woes to cartels.

Turkish investor,Aydin Harun, is a victim of top-down arrogance bred by patronage & cartels that criminalise enterprise.Importers' goods declared contraband,Africa spirits closed, keroche harassed, now investor with valid papers labelled terrorist.Tragedy of political pettiness. pic.twitter.com/PSXdGcFXlK — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) August 7, 2021

Mr Aydin was branded a terror suspect whose presence in the country is under interrogation, but Dr Ruto termed the whole fiasco “nonsense, stupidity and foolish”.

He was ultimately deported from Kenya on August 9, 2021. His lawyer Ahmednassir Abdulahi called out the government over the deportation saying that Mr Kenyatta’s administration was using the criminal justice system to frustrate Dr Ruto.

The Turkish was silently deported from the country as his defence team was waiting for him to be arraigned at the Kahawa Law Courts.

Outgoing Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i clarified issues around the deported Turkish ‘businessman’ while speaking in Mombasa where he was meeting the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Administration and National Security.

Matiang’i revealed that the Turk was issued a work permit but maintained that he was still dangerous to the country.

