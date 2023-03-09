Tusker allows Matasi to join Kenya Police on condition that he is given a job

Tusker FC goalkeeper Patrick Matasi dives to save the ball during a past Kenyan Premier League match against Bidco United on June 5, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Tusker FC goalkeeper Patrick Matasi dives to save the ball during a past Kenyan Premier League match against Bidco United on June 5, 2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT





Tusker custodian Patrick Matasi has been allowed by the club to join Football Kenya Federation Premier League rivals Kenya Police.

Tusker chairman Charles Gacheru, in an interview with Nairobi News on Thursday, confirmed that they have allowed the player to join Kenya Police on one condition that his new side will recruit him into the National Police Service.

Gacheru made it clear that they have let the player join their opponents not for footballing reasons but for his personal welfare and they will follow up to see that he is recruited into the security service.

The official also said they have not requested for any fee from Kenya Police FC.

Also read: Victor Wanyama, Serah Teshna vacation at Sh20k-a-night Canadian mountain resort

“Let this come out clear that we care for Matasi’s welfare and have allowed him to join Kenya Police on a condition that he is going to be given the job. Our focus is not on football reasons but his welfare as a player who has really helped our club,” said Gacheru.

“We haven’t requested any transfer fee because we want his welfare to be catered for by being offered a job. That is our side of the bargain and we wish him well,” added the straight shooting official.

Matasi had missed Tusker’s last two matches where they beat Posta Rangers and Bandari by a solitary goal. In his absence, Kenyan international Brian Bwire has been in between the sticks.

Also read: Ex-Gor Mahia player Wellington Ochieng to auction team bus to recover salary arrears

In August last year Matasi’s intended move to Kenya Police fell through after Tusker declined to release him, telling his suitors to follow Fifa regulation and pay a sign-on fee for the custodian.

Matasi protested the move and went Awol for several weeks before rejoining the team. Matasi rejoined Tusker in August 2021 in a two-year contract after being released by St George Club of Ethiopia.

Matasi had initially left the club in 2018 for Ethiopia after staying with them for just six months. He has previously featured for the FKF-PL side Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards.

Matasi is also one of the most established goalkeepers in the country and was part of the Kenyan squad in the 2019 African Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Also read: Man United fan dies mysteriously after his team’s heavy loss to Liverpool