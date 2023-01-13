Tusker defender Isaac Kipyegon among 15 players, coaches, banned for match-fixing

Isaac Kipyegon (left) in action during his stint at Zoo Kericho. PHOTO: COURTESY

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) has provisionally suspended 15 players and coaches, including Tusker defender Isaac Kipyegon, for suspicion of taking part in match-fixing.

A statement signed by FKF’s chief executive Barry Otieno attributed the suspensions to ‘confidential reports’ received by the football body which, ironically, recently had its indefinite suspension from international football lifted by Fifa.

“In an effort to protect the integrity of the league,” Otieno’s statement reads in part.

“in line with the Federation’s zero-tolerance policy on match-fixing, the Federation has with immediate effect provisionally suspended the following individuals pending the investigations of the matter by the FIFA & FKF’s integrity department.”

Also on the list are former Tusker and Nairobi City Stars midfielder Mike Madoya, who, incidentally, is Kipyegon’s close friend and former teammate.

Others are former Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards Striker Du Monde Selenga Mangili, a Congolese national, who currently coaches Kericho FC, and former Gor Mahia goalkeeper trainer Willis Ochieng’ who is currently attached to Zetech University as a coach.

Incidentally, Ochieng has been adversely mentioned in relation to match-fixing from back in his days as a goalkeeper in Finland in 2011.

Media reports in Finland quoted IFK Mariehamn manager Peter Mattson saying Ochieng was among 12 players who received Sh8 million (in current exchange rates) in bribes in connection with two away games the club lost.

“We wondered why he let in a couple of easy goals, but he just apologized and promised to try harder,” Mattson said. “He was a good goalie.”

Other personalities on the FKF match-fixing list of shame are Hamidu Kwizera Lucas, custodian Vincent Misikhu, John Ligare, Geoffrey Gichana, Daniel Kiptoo and Brian Lumumba who are either still with third tier side Zoo Kericho, or have played for the club in the past.

Sammy Sindani, Akiya Munyasa, William Odunga who plies their trade with National Super League side Silibwet Leons have also been suspended.

Vihiga United former player Dennis Monda is also in the list and so is Domnic Ouma of Kericho Rovers.

Incidentally, most of the affected players and coaches have at one point turned out for Zoo Kericho.

The third-tier club has battled match-fixing claims leading to relegation to the third-tier division by Fifa as punishment.

Kipyegon, a left back joined AFC Leopards on a three-year from Zoo Kericho in November 2018.

Before joining the den, he had an excellent season with the Kericho-based side helping them to remain in the top league.

On the other hand, Madoya, won the Most Valuable Player of the season for the 2017/2018 season with Zoo. In November, 2018 Tusker roped in the midfielder from Zoo and he ended up featuring for them for the brewers for three seasons.

Nairobi City Stars signed him on September 2021 before releasing him in August 2022.

