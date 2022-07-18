Tusker defender on the verge of Namungo move

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano, his players and technical staff celebrate with the Kenyan Premier League trophy on the final day of the 2021-22 season at Ruaraka grounds on June 12,2022. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Kenyan defender Christopher Oruchum is set to join Tanzanian side Namungo on a two-year contract.

Oruchum arrived in Tanzania on Sunday in readiness for the move, hours after leaving Tusker where he’d served for two seasons and won the Kenyan Premier League title on both occasions.

He joined the brewers two years ago from AFC Leopards.

“Namungo will be my new home for the next two years,” he told Nairobi News.

“I will strive to raise the bar high just as I did with Tusker.”

Last month, the burly defender revealed he had received offers from outside the country.

Oruchum was the most capped player in the league last season, with 31 appearances out of 33, helping his team keep 19 clean sheets.

He was touted as the best defender of the season with an additional four assists to his name.

Tusker have confirmed the player’s exit and wished him well.

” Last season, ‘The Professor’ was one of the strongest pillars of the team, having featured in 31 matches and kept 19 clean sheets,” read the statement in part.

Namungo finished fifth in the Tanzanian league last season on 41 points, 33 below champions Yanga SC.