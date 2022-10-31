Tusker FC coach Robert Matano backs Sports CS Ababu Namwamba to clean up Kenyan football

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano follows proceeds during an FKF Premier League match against Wazito FC at Ruaraka grounds on October 30, 2021. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT

Tusker FC coach Robert Matano has urged Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba to clean up the mess in football and have the Fifa ban lifted.

Kenya has been locked out of international football since November 2021.

The ban on Kenya was announced by Fifa president Gianni Infantino for supposed third-party interference in football affairs by former Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed.

Kenya’s suspension meant the country is barred from fielding any team in any competitive event outside the country.

These included the men’s and women’s football teams and clubs.

Similarly, referees have been barred from officiating in international assignments including the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Tusker was among the teams affected by the stalemate as they were banned from competing in the 2022/2023 Caf Champions League despite winning the Kenyan Premier League.

lMatano, a veteran coach in Kenyan football, has also backed having officials who messed the game culpable.

“I believe in his capabilities as he is known for following the law and has been in the sporting arena. I have been with him when he was young at the University of Nairobi and I know he will make changes,” said Matano.

Adding: “Those who messed up football in Kenya should stay away, they should not come back.”

Namwamba was appointed Sports Cabinet Secretary last week after successful vetting.

