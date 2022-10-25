Khaligraph Jones, Nadia Mukami headline Tusker Nexters debut





The 7 Tusker Nexters finalists have announced their official debut as Kenyan music industry players.

The three singles have seen the Nexters collaborate with top Kenyan artists among them Khaligraph Jones, Nadia Mukami and Mejja.

The seven finalists included Veryl Mkali Wao from Nakuru, TK Lyon from Kisumu Bakhita.

From the Rift Valley region Lexxie and Angachi from Mombasa, Zaituni from Nairobi and Kamwana from Kisumu, have released their first singles with features from industry favourites Khaligraph Jones, Nadia Mukami and Mejja.

Flying High

The first single Flying High already out now on streaming platforms features Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones.

Nexter finalists Angachi and Bakhita fuse their energies together with the OG Khaligraph Jones who comes in at the end and co-signs the Nexters duo with his signature hard-hitting flow.

The lyrics are laid down over a Mutoriah-produced drill beat, whose sliding bass, hard-hitting kicks, and sinister melody punctuated by some high-energy electric guitar riffs that take the song to the next level.

Champe

The second single Champe features Nadia Mukami who sings alongside Nexter Lexxie, Zaituni and Kisumu rapper TK Lyon.

This story-driven track stars TK Lyon as the protagonist, who finds himself in a love triangle with Lexxie, Nadia and Zaituni. Drama unfolds when TK Lyon is found out and is at pains to explain himself to the three ladies.

The music video is colourful and fun and sets up this song to not only be a club anthem but a dance-friendly song for TikTok dance challenges.

Dala Wa

Dala Wa is the third and final single from the Nexters. The song, which means At Home in Dholuo, sees Kisumu singer Kamwana, Nakuru rapper Veryl Mkali Wao and Mejja deliver a Benga-inspired hit.

Mejja closes out the song in all his tumbler-toting glory bringing his unique Mejja-ness to the fun song.

