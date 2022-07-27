Tusker’s Patrick Matasi goes AWOL

Kenya's Harambee Stars goalkeeper Patrick Matasi gives instructions to players in an Africa Cup of Nations Group F qualifying match on October 14, 2018 at Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani. PHOTO | CHRIS OMOLLO

Kenyan goalkeeper Patrick Matasi wants out of Tusker FC and doesn’t mind burning his bridges to achieve this.

“I will not join Tusker training. This is my life (we are talking about),” he vowed.

The 34-year old has stirred controversy after staying away from the club’s pre-season for the past week amid claims he has trained his eyes on a switch to Kenya Police FC.

As part of the deal, Nairobi News understands Kenya Police have put in place plans for him to be recruited in the National Police Service (NPS).

Matasi told this writer he has a letter to join NPS but the brewers are reluctant to let him go as he still has a year to serve on his contract.

The ex-AFC Leopards keeper is, however, pushing for Tusker to release him unconditionally as he believes the chance to join the NPS, which guarantees him employment for the next two decades at the very least, is a train that passes once in his lifetime.

“Why should my club insist on me buying out my contract yet I’m set to join the National Police Service and not Kenya Police football club,” he added, while vowing he will not attend any training session and has shifted his focus from the club.

Contacted, Kenya Police Chief Executive Officer Chris Mmbwanga, said it’s Matasi’s personal decision to join the Police Service and refuted claims the football club has tapped him.

“I have three good goalkeepers and Matasi is also a good player. However, the decision to join the service is his and we can’t force it in any way. The issue rests with his club but as a team we have always envisioned life after football for our players and that is why we give them jobs. We don’t use a lot of money to sign them as many think,” said Mmbwanga.

Tusker chairman Dan Aduda was unavailable for comment.

Considered one of the most established keepers in Kenya, Matasi rejoined Tusker in August last year for a two-year contract after his contract at Ethiopian club St George Club ran out. He’s previously featured for Posta Rangers and AFC Leopards in the Kenyan league.