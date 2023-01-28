TV couple Lulu Hassan, Rashid Abdalla praise President Suluhu on her birthday

Citizen TV Swahili news anchor couple and Rashid Abdallah and Lulu Hassan. Right: President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania. PHOTO | COURTESY

Citizen TV Swahili news anchor couple and Rashid Abdallah and Lulu Hassan. Right: President Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania. PHOTO | COURTESY





Media power couple and co-anchors, Rashid Abdalla and Lulu Hassan have excited their online followers after heaping praises to Tanzania President Samia Suluhu Hassan on her birthday.

In a video Rashid posted on Instagram, the two sat side-by-side to wish President Suluhu their best wishes as she celebrated her 63rd birthday on Friday.

“Leo ni siku muhimu kwa ndugu zetu walio Tanzania wanaposherehekea siku ya kuzaliwa kwa Mama mchapakazi Rais Suluhu (Today is a very important day for Tanzanians as they they celebrate President Suluhu’s birthday),” Lulu said.

“You have shown me that you value women and you being the president is a reminder to us that women can also hold great offices,” she added.

On his part, Rashid praised President Suluhu for her dedication, wisdom and wearing the hat of leadership with boldness.

“I remember how with wisdom you are leading your people. Very brave and dedicated. May you live long. It was never easy, but with wisdom and courage, you embrace your people. The love you have for your people is immeasurable. May the Lord grant you long life mama Suluhu,” said Rashid.

The couple said the Tanzanian head of state has proved to the world that the impossible can be possible.

“We love you so much and we are following you from Kenya. You nailed it Suluhu. Happy Birthday mama,” the couple said.

President Suluhu has been serving since March 19, 2021 as the sixth and first female president of Tanzania following the death in office of President John Pombe Magufuli.

Recently, she confirmed that she would run for office in 2025. If she contests the election and win she would become the country’s first elected female president.

