TV girl Lillian Muli confirms she is taken, again





Lilian Muli has in a recent response to a star-struck fan confirmed she has a man in her life.

One particular fan on Twitter could not help but profess his undying love for the TV personality claiming that he fell in love with her when he was in primary school, and would only tune in to watch the news just to have a glimpse of her.

Unaware of the presenter’s current relationship- status, the fan opened up on the social media platform questioning why the TV beauty was single.

He wrote: “Lilian Muli was the first girl I fell in love with. That was in 2005 when I was in class one. I used to admire her beauty. I remember every 9 pm news I would force my father to tune to KTN news just to have a glimpse of her,” read the post.

In a quick rejoinder, Lilian responded to the fan saying she isn’t single and people should not believe what they read on blogs.

“I am not single. Also kindly don’t believe everything you read. Blogs have said things before doesn’t mean any of that is factual. Thank you for the compliment though,” read Lilian’s response.

The celebrated news anchor is one of the few female celebrities known to have not been lucky with matters love.

She, however, has proven over time that she is not willing to give up in pursuit of what she deserves, but even so, she made it clear she is not willing to settle for any ordinary lover.

In August 2021, the mother of two penned a letter to herself which contained a warning against falling for people who wouldn’t love her when she is not lovable.

“Never settle for an ordinary lover, never settle for less than you deserve, you are so worthy of being loved so passionately and madly. You deserve to be loved as a whole with all your imperfections and flaws. You deserve someone who puts you first as if you were the only thing that matters,” she wrote.

“You deserve someone who will always choose to stay when you are on your lowest and you deserve someone who will always choose to love you even when you are not so lovable,” she concluded.

Muli has been in two publicly known love encounters. She got married but later divorced Moses Kanene, her baby daddy.

She later dated prominent businessman Jared Nevaton, but also eventually had a fallout with.

She has sired two kids from both relationships.