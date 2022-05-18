KBC news anchor Purity Museo calls it quits





TV journalist Purity Museo has quit Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) after a three-year stint.

The sassy journalist shared the news with her audience while signing off her last bulleting on Tuesday. She did not, however, disclose her next move.

“Ecclesiastes 3:1; ‘For everything, there’s a season, A time for every activity under heaven.’ It’s been a great honour working for the national [email protected] for 3 and a half years. It’s another season for me. Glory to God. Thank you, my viewer, thank you KBC,” she said.

Ms Museo began her media career in 2016 as a volunteer at Ebru TV, where she worked as a health reporter and anchor up to mid-2017.

She then moved to KBC in November 2018 where she has been hosting the 9pm news bulletin alongside Tom Mboya.

Museo is an award-winning journalist, having recently been feted with the ZIKOMO Humanitarian Fashion & Music Awards Personality of the Year award, and the lifetime achievement award in Zambia.

As a public figure in the limelight, Museo has been met with her fair share of online creeps who have made her get a taste of the ugly side of being an on-screen personality.

Last year, the anchor appealed for help from Kenyans and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to stop an obsessive fan from putting up her photos in his room and uploading them on social media.

The media personality said the man, who was only identified as Free German2 on Twitter, creates a new account and tags her in the photos whenever she blocks him. She added that despite several attempts to warn him, the man continued with his behavior.

Still in 2021 the media personality disclosed that she was run over by a 14-seater matatu back in 2017 while crossing the road at the Junction Mall on Ngong Road. She said that she almost lost her leg in that accident, all while thanking God and the doctors at Nairobi Women’s Hospital.

Museo made the revelation while explaining the origin of a scar on her right leg.