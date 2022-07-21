TV journalist Trevor Ombija caught in public romantic poise





TV journalist Trevor Ombija has been spotted holding hands with a woman in public, in what appears to be a romantic poise.

A photo of the supposed love birds, which is Nairobi News possession, shows the Citizen TV news anchor with the light skinned lady in what appears to be a movie theatre.

He is casually dressed with the scene of holding hands appearing to catch the attention of a lady next to them.

The incident comes months after the celebrated journalist revealed how he was dumped and heartbroken in a previous relationship and had to wait for a while before dating again.

The deep voiced Ombija claimed to have dated the lady for a decade and even paid dowry in 2015 only for the relationship to dramatically end.

“I’m from a relationship that lasted 10 years. It is one of those relationships that were over, then they are back again. I actually took dowry to her home on December 5,2015, but she left me. She said that she needs to find herself,” he said.

Ombija confirmed he did not demand his dowry adding that it would look ‘petty’.

“That’s being petty, I left it. But we are still very good friends. The only thing is don’t take your drama to the next relationship,” he explained.

Ombija also opined at the time he was single and not searching as he had to fix himself first.

He’s one of the most respected TV journalists known for a deep voice and exquisite interviewing skills having made his name at NTV before crossing over to Citizen TV where he also makes consistent appearances at Ramogi TV.