TV journalist Willis Raburu proposal to baby mama





TV presenter Willis Raburu has proposed to baby mama Ivy Nyamu on their son’s first birthday.

An excited Namu shared the news on her socials together with the message; “A thousand times yes, in this lifetime and the next together with love emojis.”

In 2021, Namu, born Ivy Namulindwa, revealed she met the 10/10 show host when she was working at Hot 96 FM.

The TV and radio stations are owned by Royal Media Services.

The proposal comes three months after the couple announced they were expecting their third child.

“We did it again! One more to adore,” Namu announced while posting a short video on Instagram.

This will be Raburu’s second attempt at marriage.

He divorced his first wife Marya Pruda Ngami shortly after the ex-couple lost their child in 2020.

The divorce came three years after the couple had an exquisite wedding ceremony that was the talk of town.

This is after the couple was reported to be having challenges in their marriage as she appeared to accuse him of stepping out.