TV personalities Jeff Koinange, Grace Msalame launch luxurious accessories brand





Media personalities Jeff Koinange and Grace Msalame on April 17, 2023, announced their partnership in launching a luxurious fashion brand that will sell premium sunglasses and timepieces.

In their statement, they announced the brand name to be Mali, and that they had collaborated with renowned manufacturers including Seiko, Hattori, and Seagull in making their timepieces.

“The watches use world-class watch movements from premium movement manufacturers like the world’s biggest watchmakers Seiko, Hattori, and Seagull. The extreme quality watches are handmade with top-notch 316L premium stainless casings. All the watches are waterproof with the luxury models waterproofed up to 100 metres,” read the statement.

They also informed their stakeholders that the watches are hypoallergenic, and they additionally offer Italian and calf leather replacement straps upon request from clients.

“Mali is officially open for business🥳 We thank God for His Mercies & looking forward to embarking on an amazing journey with you🙏🏾 You can now visit & shop all Mali Products from our online store- maliliving.com We hope you enjoy the Mali experience & we are looking forward to seeing you in Mali😊 #Mali #AffordableLuxury,” said Msalame a few weeks back.

Jeff Koinange, one of Citizen TV’s prime-time news anchors, spoke on the premium sunglasses they were also manufacturing, saying they were Italian inspired to fit all types of faces.

“The quality and range of sunglasses and watches are simply amazing. It is made for the modern woman of style and the immaculate man of class” said Koinange.

Two days ago, Koinange said, “We are happy to introduce the new Mali Collection. Designed with simplicity, elegance and built for sophistication. Experience Luxury and Celebrate Yourself. @mali_living #AffordableLuxury #MaliLiving.”

Both Msalame and Koinange are also considered luxury lifestyle influencers on social media. Their social media popularity arises from their media careers spanning decades. Jeff Koinange is an Emmy award award-winning journalist, TV personality, and best-selling author, Jeff has worked for the world’s leading media and TV companies including Reuters, CNN, ABC News, NBC News.

Grace Msalame is a well-known TV and social media personality who has worked for KTN, Kiss TV, and Nation TV and has over 700,000 followers on IG.

