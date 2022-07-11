TV personality Anita Nderu is pregnant





TV personality, Anita Nderu, is expecting a baby. The former host of The Trend made the announcement in a glamorous one-minute video that captured her in different elements of fashion.

Anita wore a combination of African attire complete with African traditional jewellery. Her husband Barrett Rafter is also captured in the video.

The couple got married in a fancy traditional wedding that was quickly followed by a white one in September last year.

“Everything about you makes my heart melt with happiness❤ I wanted to cherish my human and keep him to myself for as long as I could? since the cat is out of the bag now, at least spell his name right? He is Mr. Barrett Rafter,” she said.

Anita first introduced her husband to her social media fans in February the same year.

In 2020 she sparked speculations about her sexuality after launching a gay-themed cook-off online show titled The Overdressed Cook.

Anita received criticism from her fans due to the explicit content aired on the show. However, she responded by saying she will not accept to live her life defined by what other people think.