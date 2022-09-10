TV presenter goes viral on TikTok for sounding like Caroline Mutoko





Susan Grace, the new host for NTV’s Cross Over gospel show, has opened up about a viral video where she sounds just like radio queen Caroline Mutoko.

“This has got to be one of the most humbling moments in my life so far. Comments in the lines of ‘you sound like Caroline Mutoko’ first came to me when I started making videos for my IGTV on Instagram,” Susan said in an exclusive interview with Nairobi News.

“I was also making content for a company I was working for at the time and some clients would make the same comment. When I saw people on TikTok saying the same, I thought to myself, ‘wow, I must really sound like Caroline then’”, she said.

She continued, “You know when you’re listening to yourself, you know that you sound like yourself, you don’t really think about who you sound like. It is so encouraging to know that people see, or rather hear, a similarity between me and the radio queen and icon Caroline Mutoko. I would honestly love to hear if Caroline Mutoko thinks that I sound like her.”

Watch the viral TikTok below:

Nairobi News sought to know what kind of content Susan would create if she was ever given a chance to team up with Caroline.

“For starters I would definitely see to it that I don’t just make one video with her because there is so much to pick from her and it can’t all be exhausted on one video,” Susan said.

“She is so knowledgeable, intelligent, thorough, brave, I could go on and on. One, I know she’s not one to shy away from stating harsh truths so I would make content around that and have her share a couple of harsh truths that young people need to hear.”

“Caroline is very supportive and loves to empower people so that’s something else I would focus on. Her sharing a few tips here and there to help young people make better decisions and life choices. Lastly, I would narrow it down to career talk, since I’m in the same field. I would love to hear and learn from her in terms of what did she do that didn’t work or what did she try and it worked,” she noted.

“As a radio and TV presenter, what can I do more of, what can I do less of or what can I completely do away with to be an outstanding media personality? I don’t want to just make content with Caroline Mutoko just for the sake of it.

I want to make content that five years from now I can re-watch it and say ‘wow, I see what she meant.’ I want to make content that when I have one of those days when I’m so demotivated and I want to throw in the towel, I can watch the videos and get my groove back on,” she added.

“I want to make the kind of content I can refer to someone. When someone asks me for some advice and maybe I’m not in the best position to give it, I can confidently tell them, ‘hey check out this video I did with Caroline Mutoko, it might actually help’. You feel me?”

Asked what she would like to tell Caroline Mutoko, Susan said:

“Dear Caroline Mutoko, my name is Susan Grace, a radio and TV presenter. I’ve not been in the media industry for too long so you might not have heard about me, but I’ve heard a lot about you and from you. You are such an outstanding media personality whom I look up to and it would be my absolute honour to meet you one day. Maybe over coffee sometime, my treat? I would love to pick your brain on a few things here and there, media being one of them. I can’t exhaust everything here so it’s best we discuss the rest over that coffee, what do you think?”