TV stations linked to Pastor Odero, cult leader Mackenzie taken off air

Pastor Ezekiel Odero at the Coast Regional Police Headquarters in Mombasa where he summoned for questioning on April 27, 2023. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT





The Communication Authority (CA) has taken action against two TV stations associated with cult leader Paul Mackenzie of Good News International Church and Pastor Ezekiel Odero of New Life International Church.

According to CA Director General Ezra Chiloba, the two stations contravened broadcasting standards.

“The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has suspended with immediate effect any further broadcasting by the World Evangelism TV (New Life Communications Ltd) and Times TV (Good News Media Kenya Ltd),” Chiloba said.

World Evangelism TV is owned by Pastor Odero while Times TV is under Mackenzie.

Chiloba said after investigations, World Evangelism TV was found to have aired inappropriate content on exorcism during the watershed period as well as 12 other violations.

On the other hand, Times TV is reported to have aired inappropriate content on exorcism and flouted 17 other broadcasting license conditions.

The authority has also directed broadcast signal distributor, Pan African Network Group (PANG) Limited, to cease carrying the two stations on its platform until further notice.

This comes as investigative agencies intensifies probe into the deaths of more than 100 people whos bodies have been exhumed in a piece of land in Shakahola, Kilifi County.

Pastor Odero was arrested on Thursday and later grilled by detectives attached the Directorate of Criminal Investigations. He will remain in police custody until Tuesday when the court in Mombasa will hear his bond application plea.

