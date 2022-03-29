Join our Telegram Channel
Telegram

Nairobi News

Chillax

Tweet lands DP Ruto’s spokesperson in trouble with journalists

By Wangu Kanuri March 29th, 2022 1 min read

Journalists have called out Emmanuel Talam, the Deputy President’s spokesperson, following his tweet insinuating that the female journalists, donned in yellow attires are in support of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).
In a photo collage where he paraded the female journalists while reporting news, Talam said, “Media owners’ vs media practitioners…yellow is the colour for and of TV. Hustler nation is real.”
Angry journalists have asked him to not politicize and publicize UDA using media professionals’ clothing owing that he is a public figure.

Talam, has been vocal in publicizing UDA and defending UDA presidential candidate William Ruto across his social media platforms.
Consequently, he has been criticizing government leaders who support Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja party as well as media houses that are reporting ‘negativity’ on Ruto.
As Kenya heads to yet another general election, leaders have been cautioned on their speeches and remarks while campaigning.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Developer fined Sh500,000 for working after 5pm