Tweet lands DP Ruto’s spokesperson in trouble with journalists





Journalists have called out Emmanuel Talam, the Deputy President’s spokesperson, following his tweet insinuating that the female journalists, donned in yellow attires are in support of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

In a photo collage where he paraded the female journalists while reporting news, Talam said, “Media owners’ vs media practitioners…yellow is the colour for and of TV. Hustler nation is real.”

Angry journalists have asked him to not politicize and publicize UDA using media professionals’ clothing owing that he is a public figure.

WRONG and misleading use of images of innocent media professionals. Below the standards of a former reporter and editor. School buses next? Yellow Fever certificates? https://t.co/5sU5aXP4Zx — Linus Kaikai (@LinusKaikai) March 28, 2022

Mother of God. Woe to school buses! https://t.co/Hb0Je3qAss — James Smart (@jamessmat) March 28, 2022

This is irresponsible, Emmanuel. Even though you now work for a politician, you were once a journalist and you should know better. https://t.co/plVUpDVQWs — Ben Kitili (@Ben_Kitili) March 28, 2022

Outright profiling. Poses a great risk for colleagues. Unfortunate! https://t.co/kGRSxKCded — Mwangi Maina (@MwangiMaina_) March 28, 2022

Talam, has been vocal in publicizing UDA and defending UDA presidential candidate William Ruto across his social media platforms.

Consequently, he has been criticizing government leaders who support Raila Odinga’s Azimio la Umoja party as well as media houses that are reporting ‘negativity’ on Ruto.

As Kenya heads to yet another general election, leaders have been cautioned on their speeches and remarks while campaigning.