Twitter beef: Sakaja fires back at Ahmednassir over the closure of churches debate





Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has taken a swipe at lawyer Ahmednassir Abdullahi after suggesting that he was breaking the law for not enforcing the law on noise pollution against churches.

The senior counsel who was responding to Sakaja who had earlier shared that he would not be closing churches as he did bars tweeted, “If we obey the law we will not disagree. Obeying/enforcing the law is not discretionary. No one has the power to break, overlook or override the law…that is why my Governor @SakajaJohnson is breaking the law in saying he will not enforce the law on noise pollution against churches.”

Also read: WATCH: Inside Babu Owino’s secret to a happy marriage

If we obey the law we will not disagree. Obeying/enforcing the law is not discretionary. No one has power to break, overlook or override the law…that is why MY Governor @SakajaJohnson is breaking the law in saying he will not enforce the law on noise pollution against churches. — Ahmednasir Abdullahi SC (@ahmednasirlaw) December 1, 2022

Also read: Majirani – Why I worked in a ‘mjengo’ after I became famous

In response, Sakaja said, “My friend; did you read the story or you’re as gullible to clickbait? Churches and mosques will go through the same process the clubs did. We started with dialogue.”

My friend; did you read the story or you’re as gullible to clickbait? Churches and mosques will go through the same process the clubs did. We started with dialogue. — Sakaja Arthur Johnson (@SakajaJohnson) December 2, 2022

Also read: Shaffie Weru – The truth about why I got fired

The debate on whether the county chief will close down churches as he is doing with bars has generated opinions with some Kenyans saying he is biased on the move.

Last week Sunday, Sakaja issued a final warning and then flagged off police officers who went after bars that did not adhere to his noise pollution in residential areas directives.

Revellers from club 1824 were the first to be ambushed by the police and they were forced to leave their beers on the tables.

With the move being supported and criticized by Kenyans on Twitter (KOT) in equal measure, the vocal social media users asked the first-time governor to also go after noisy churches.

Also read: Akothee briefly admitted to the hospital

However, Sakaja said that instead of first closing them he would initiate a dialogue with the leaders saying that would be a good move for a believer like him.

“Let us be considerate of others, that is how you spread the gospel, by being a good example. Of course siwezi enda kufunga kanisa (I can’t go around shutting down churches). Hiyo sitafanya (That will not happen) because I’m a believer and I will not touch a place of worship, whether it’s a mosque, a church or a synagogue. But we are urging them to set an example and be responsible,” he said.

Also, read our top stories today:

I was paid well, ‘Lelo ni Lelo’ hit maker says

Uhuru wa mashati is back! Ex-president maintains trademark look

Director Rashid reacts to breakup news revealed by ex-wife Nasra Yusuf

Exclusive: Eric Omondi on why he has been labeled a clout-chaser