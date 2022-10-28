Twitter boss Elon Musk fires top executives after buying the app





Elon Musk fired at least four top Twitter executives on Thursday as part of his first move after officially buying Twitter.

Chief executive Parag Agrawal, chief financial officer Ned Segal, and Vijaya Gadde, head of legal policy, trust, and safety, were let go, according to the Washington Post.

While attempting to get out of the merger pact, Musk argued with Agrawal. He requested a public discussion regarding Twitter’s spam-account data in August and challenged the then-CEO of Twitter to it.

Instead, Twitter persisted in its lawsuit against Musk, and the legal battle helped compel Musk to finalize the purchase. Musk has also tweeted his disapproval of Gadde’s method of content management.

the bird is freed — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 28, 2022

Musk’s actions indicate his desire to firmly establish his brand on Twitter. In addition to promising to reinstate former president Donald Trump’s account, Musk has publicly blasted the company’s departing management on decisions regarding products and content moderation.

Now that Musk has closed the deal, Twitter is expected to become private.

Despite having no experience managing a social media service, Musk, a transportation billionaire and the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has provided some hints about what he might do if he took over Twitter.

Musk issued a message to advertisers hours before finalizing the sale, promising them that Twitter would not ‘become a free-for-all hell scape.’

He further said he was buying Twitter not ‘to make more money but to ‘try to help humanity, whom I love.’

“Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hell scape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preferences, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature,” he posted.

Dear Twitter Advertisers pic.twitter.com/GMwHmInPAS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 27, 2022

