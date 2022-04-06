Twitter confirms it’s working on an edit button





Twitter has confirmed that it is working on an edit button that will allow users to change tweets after posting.

The announcement comes after Elon Musk became Twitter’s largest shareholder on Monday.

The newly appointed board member shared a poll in which he asked if users would like an edit button. Over four million Twitter users voted on the poll, with 74 percent of them saying yes.

However, Twitter states that the poll had no influence over the decision, and it was already working on such a feature long before Musk shared it.

As shared by the company on its Twitter Comms profile, the Twitter team has been working on a feature to edit tweets “since last year.” Twitter also shared a sneak peek of the new button, which can be found by tapping the three dots next to a tweet.

The edit button will first be rolled out in a testing phase to Twitter Blue subscribers in the near future.

“We’re kicking off testing within @TwitterBlue Labs in the coming months to learn what works, what doesn’t, and what’s possible.”

Twitter is yet to explain exactly how the feature will work, but it did show what the option will look like in a GIF preview.

There have been concerns as to how users with bad intentions may use the edit feature to spread misinformation or harmful content. It’s not yet clear what Twitter will do to limit this ability.

“Without things like time limits, controls, and transparency about what has been edited, Edit could be misused to alter the record of the public conversation.

Protecting the integrity of that public conversation is our top priority when we approach this work,” Jay Sullivan, the company’s vice president of consumer product said.