Twitter investigating CNN’s Larry Madowo over Queen Elizabeth story





CNN international Correspondent Larry Madowo is being investigated by Twitter. This after the journalist in a social media post on the same platform, claimed that people did not like it when Africans tell their own stories in response to the investigation notification from Twitter.

“Twitter is required by German law to provide notice to users who are reported by people from Germany via the Network Enforcement Act reporting flow. We received a complaint regarding your account for the following content…” reads the notice in part.

The content noted was a tweet Larry posted on Friday, September 9, 2022, regarding the death of Queen Elizabeth II and how Africans viewed her.

“Queen Elizabeth was not universally loved in Africa. My CNN live report on colonialism, fairytales and the Africans who refuse to mourn her death,” Madowo captioned his broadcast report.

Queen Elizabeth was not universally loved in Africa. My CNN live report on colonialism, fairytales and the Africans who refuse to mourn her death pic.twitter.com/1PyK2l6vqZ — Larry Madowo (@LarryMadowo) September 9, 2022

Many responses to his CNN report affirmed Larry’s position, claiming in their comments that the Queen was complicit in the colonialism of several African countries, complicit in the pilfering of African wealth and artefacts; and racism during her 70-year reign.

“Just because someone didn’t ‘start’ something or put certain institutions in place, if, from a position of power, you have 70 years to denounce the past, or attempt to right the wrongs and you don’t, please don’t expect the wronged to ‘mourn’ in the way you *think* they should.” Carmet TS responded to Larry’s report.

“Please what time is it appropriate? You don’t have the right to tell victims of colonial repression what time is appropriate to express their grief?” Gbenga Aborowa said.

“No one said it’s mandatory to mourn her death. But for the sake of those that loved her… allow them to grieve in peace. No one is perfect, but once someone has passed, keep your ill feelings to yourself, they can only hurt those left behind and you’d gain absolutely nothing!” Phiwayinkosi Buthelezi added.

The Twitter investigation notice also said that it had investigated Larry’s CNN report and found that is it not subject to removal under the Twitter Rules.

“Interesting that if people complain from other countries then you would not be informed of their complaint, seems to be a German law thing that they have to tell you as the complaint subject. I am British and I am mourning and I can say I was not upset by your well-handled report,” wrote Ben Roberts.

“They colonized us, maimed our forefathers, humiliated, exploited, and took them to slavery. We shall never forget! We can’t mourn our detractors!” wrote Kawangware Finest (Moturi).

“So when you report facts they want you to pull down the information but if it was about a ‘perceived’ election violence these international medias could be headlining the news everywhere. Even without confirming the news,” wrote Idris Mike.

“Truth hurts! But still we aren’t mourning The Queen instead we are mourning the likes of Dedan Kimathi who were killed by them for standing for the truth and what’s right,” wrote Dan Chumba.