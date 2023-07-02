Twitter limits how many tweets users can see a day

In this file photo taken on March 09, 2020 Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Centerin Washington, DC. FILE | AFP

Twitter has introduced usage quotas for its users amidst an extended outage that has hindered their ability to access new posts.

Elon Musk, the owner of Twitter, announced the revised limitations aim to combat ‘extreme levels of data scraping’ and system manipulation’.

Verified account holders can now read a maximum of 6,000 tweets per day, while unverified users face a significant reduction with a limit of only 600 posts.

Newly registered, unverified users experience even tighter restrictions, allowing them a mere 300 posts per day. However, in response to feedback, Musk later increased these limits to 10,000, 1,000, and 500, respectively.

Although Musk did not disclose the specific organizations responsible for the data scraping or elaborate on the system manipulation claim, he had previously expressed concerns about these issues and hinted at taking legal action against the culprits.

Notably, he was recently frustrated with Microsoft’s alleged “illegal” use of Twitter’s data, threatening legal repercussions.

This outage is not the first that Twitter has faced in recent months, and the platform has resorted to unconventional measures to address the situation. Earlier this week, Twitter restricted access to its platform for users who were not logged into an account.

Interestingly, this predicament arises just as social media giant Meta reportedly prepares to launch its own Twitter rival. As Twitter navigates through these challenges, it remains to be seen how this outage and the subsequent usage limits will impact the platform’s user base and the potential emergence of alternative social media platforms.

In the meantime, users are left adjusting to the new limitations as Twitter works to resolve the technical issues and safeguard its platform against data scraping and system manipulation threats.

