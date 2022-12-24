Twitter users comment on new impressions feature

In this file photo taken on March 09, 2020 Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Centerin Washington, DC. FILE | AFP

In this file photo taken on March 09, 2020 Elon Musk, founder of SpaceX, speaks during the Satellite 2020 at the Washington Convention Centerin Washington, DC. FILE | AFP





Twitter users overwhelmingly voted for Twitter impressions count be moved to the right. Twitter CEO Elon Musk shared a poll on which side should the Twitter impressions count be with over 2 million Twitter users voting.

From the poll, 54.3 per cent voted they would want the count moved to the right while 45.7 per cent wanted it to stay on the left.

Tweet impression count should — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 23, 2022

Twitter impression is a new feature that Musk intends to roll out to allow users to see the impressions their tweets make. Disclosing the feature, Musk, a technology guru shared that over 90 percent of Twitter users read but do not tweet.

Also read: Man slapped with 50-year jail term for sealing wife’s genitals with super glue

Millie Odhiambo beats Culture PS Ummi Bashi in tug of war

“Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions.”

Twitter is rolling out View Count, so you can see how many times a tweet has been seen! This is normal for video. Shows how much more alive Twitter is than it may seem, as over 90% of Twitter users read, but don’t tweet, reply or like, as those are public actions. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 22, 2022

Musk seems enthusiastic about this feature showing users just how many people they will reach on Twitter; but for some users, this feature might have the opposite effect and reveal that fewer people see their tweets than they believed.

Already, Twitter has a feature that shows more detailed analytics about your tweets than just likes, retweets and quote tweets. If you click “view Tweet analytics” under something you posted, you can see how people interacted with your tweet in ways like clicking to view your profile or expanding the details of a quote tweet. You can also see the total impressions, which is defined as “Times this Tweet was seen on Twitter.” This definition is pretty loose, since we don’t know exactly what it means for a tweet to be “seen.”

What’s different about the new views feature is that now, views will be visible to everyone, not just the owner of the account.