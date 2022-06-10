Two armed robbers who were captured on CCTV jailed for life

Timothy Muzami (left) and Humphrey Muhambe in court on June 9, 2022 when they were sentenced to life imprisonment after being convicted for robbery with violence. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

Two men who were captured on CCTV robbing another man while armed with a pistol in Nairobi’s Kilimani area have been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Humphrey Minyata Muhambe, 24, and Timothy Jahani Muzami, 28, were convicted after being positively identified by both the victim and police officers.

The two were charged with robbing Paul Sewe Omanyi of his computers, phones and accessories all valued at Sh396,733 on June 25, 2022.

Among the stolen items was a MacBook, an iPhone, a magic keyboard, mouse, eyeglasses among other items.

The stolen items were in a bag Mr Omanyi was seen surrendering in the video footage after he was confronted by the armed gangsters.

While passing the sentence, Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Zainab Abdul said the accused persons showed no remorse even after being identified.

“I have considered that such crimes are rampant within Kilimani area and other city environs. The firearm used by the accused persons to rob the complainant was never recovered. It’s still out there committing similar offence,” the magistrate said in her ruling.

In mitigation, the convicts attempted to exonerate themselves. However, the magistrate said the sentence should act as a deterrent to other would-be offenders. The court granted the convicts 14 days to appeal the sentence.

