Two arrested after abducting Uber driver





Police arrested two people who allegedly on the night of Sunday, February 12, 2023, abducted an Uber driver.

In a report filed at Ruiru Police Station, Mr John Kariuki informed police officers that he was in Kasarani Area when he received a request to pick up a customer at a local petrol station.

Those who were arrested were identified as Mr Christian Nyaga and Mr Stephen Njuguna.

“He reported that while he was at Kasarani Maternity Hospital, he received a request to pick a customer at a petrol station in Kasarani. On arrival he found three men who asked to be dropped at Maziwa Estate in Kahawa West,” the police report read in part.

He picked up the customers, and on arriving at their destinations, the trio turned against him and tied him before he was thrown on the back seat.

One of the three men started driving the vehicle towards OJ along the busy Eastern Bypass. Police say that while on the way, they robbed him of a mobile phone and Sh14,000.

“On reaching at OJ Area, they tried to throw him inside the motor vehicle’s boot but he raised alarm and officers who were on patrol responded and managed to arrest two suspects,” the report read in part.

The third suspect managed to escape with the stolen items. They were then taken to Ruiru Police Station in Kiambu county.

Meanwhile, in Nakuru, Police officers are investigating an incident where three men posing as customers entered a local joint in Subukia, Bahati Sub County and attacked civilians.

The three then went ahead and tied all the people using a robe, and ordered that the lights are switched off before they started stealing from them.

“They destroyed the CCTV cameras and stole assorted alcoholic drinks from the counter, store and cash. Scene was visited and necessary action taken,” a report seen by Nairobi News read in part.

The case is being investigated by sleuths attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Nakuru County.

