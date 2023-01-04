Two boda boda riders in court for robbery with violence

Boda boda riders John Kyalo (right) and Thomas Malusi at the Milimani Law Courts on January 4, 2023 where they were charged with robbery with violence. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI

Two boda boda riders who the police believe are part of a notorious gang that has been terrorising residents of Nairobi are facing robbery with violence charges.

The two, John Kyalo Makau alias Jonte and Thomas Malusi Kilonzo alias Bosco, were on Wednesday charged with violently robbing Rahab Muthoni of a mobile phone while armed.

The decision to file a robbery charge was arrived at after viewing CCTV footage retrieved from the scene of the crime along Muchai Drive near Bently Club within Kilimani in Nairobi County.

The suspects had been detained at the Kilimani Police Station for 10 days where they were interrogated on the events of December 24, 2022 which left Police Constable Ken Kavulanga Wali dead.

The officer, who was attached to the Prisons department, was killed by an angry mob.

“Police have finalised their investigations although they are still pursuing other members of the notorious gang,” State prosecutor Anne Munyua said.

Ms Munyua urged the court to close a miscellaneous case filed by the police which sought to detain the suspects for 10 days.

“Police are through with investigations and now the two may be charged while police pursue other members of the gang that has been terrorising the public within Kilimani area,” Ms Munyua stated.

She said a pistol recovered from the deceased officer has been taken for ballistic examination to establish whether it may have been used to commit other crimes.

The two riders, who allegedly sped off leaving the officer at the mercy of the angry mob, denied the charges and applied to be freed on bond.

Milimani Law Courts Senior Principal Magistrate Esther Kimilu ordered the suspects to deposit a bond of Sh500,000 each. The case will be mentioned on January 18, 2023, for further instructions.

The judge also directed that the suspects be furnished with witness statements to enable them to prepare their defences.

