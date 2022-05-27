Two bodies found inside stolen car in Lucky Summer

Members of the public at the scene where a stolen car was recovered at Gathecha Area in Nairobi with two bodies inside. PHOTO | COURTESY

A car which was stolen on Sunday in Lucky Summer has been recovered in an open ground at Gathecha Area with two bodies of unidentified males inside.

According to the police, the owner of the car, a white Toyota Vitz (registration KCH 715Z), was following up on the stolen vehicle at Lucky Summer Police Station on Thursday when he received a call from a friend that he had seen a similar car at the said ground.

“He went to the scene accompanied by police officers and on arrival, he identified the vehicle to be his although the front and rear number plates had been removed,” the police said.

On closer inspection, the police discovered two middle-aged males inside the vehicle. The bodies, which according to the police appeared to have blisters all over, were taken to the City Mortuary for identification and postmortem.

In a similar incident in March, a bullet-riddled car, which had also been stolen from a parking lot in Nairobi, was found abandoned with two bodies in the backseat.

The owner of the Toyota Probox had reported the matter at Embakasi police station. The car had eight bullet holes and the number plates had been removed. The bodies also had bullet wounds on the chest and head. Police believed the two victims were killed elsewhere and their bodied dumped at the scene.