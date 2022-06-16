Two die in accident along Kiambu road

The scene of the road accident involving a matatu and a tractor along Kiambu road. PHOTO | COURTESY

Two people died on the morning of Thursday in a road road accident involving a matatu and a tractor along Kiambu road, Nairobi County.

According to the police, the accident happened at 7am near Muthaiga area when the two vehicle collided head-on.

Starehe Sub-County police commander Julius Kiragu said the driver of the tractor died on the spot while the driver of the matatu died while being taken to a city hospital.

“Three people who were on the front part of the matatu sustained serious injuries and have been taken to hospital,” Mr Kiragu said.

The driver of the matatu tried to overlap as he was heading to the Central Business District (CBD) while that of the tractor was heading towards Kiambu town.

The driver of the tractor was thrown out of the vehicle and ran over by a vehicle that was also heading to town.

The unfortunate accident caused a traffic snarl-up along the busy highway for the better part of the morning.

A recent report by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) revealed that a total of 1968 people have died in road accidents since the beginning of the year.

The report revealed that the accident translates to an increase of 9 percent in the same period last year (2021). The agency said that Nairobi and Kiambu counties have accounted for the majority of the accidents that took place within the six months.

Nairobi County recorded 521 cases while Kiambu recorded 460 cases. Majority of the people who died in the period are men in their youthful years aged between 24 and 34. The report further revealed that the majority of the accidents have been taking place between 4pm and 10pm.