Two in court for raping their drinking buddy’s girlfriend after she blacked out





What should have been a night of partying and merriment turned into one woman’s nightmare after she raped by two of her boyfriend’s drinking buddies.

On the night of January 15, 2023, the said woman was drinking with his boyfriend and his two friends at their local pub in Nairobi’s Umoja estate.

At one point, as they were enjoying their drinks, one of her boyfriend’s buddy excused himself and left them before another friend by the name Ndaya Kassim Owino joined them at their table.

Later, the three left together with the intention of spending the rest of the night at Mr Owino’s house. However, along the way, they were joined by a certain Mr Issa Odhiambo Suleiman, who persuaded them to go to his house which was nearby.

Also read: Shame as Cameroon’s 89-year-old president’s memory fails at global summit

At the house, they continued drinking and chewing miraa. However, they ran out of beer and started arguing over where to get beer and who to buy it. During the argument, the victim’s baby daddy left the three inside Suleiman’s house.

Mr Owino reportedly gave the woman a beer he was drinking and she blacked out immediately. She woke up the next day at around midday and found herself on Mr Suleiman’s bed alone.

Mr Suleiman asked her to leave since he wanted to go to work and she left. She did not notice that anything had happened to her.

However ,she felt pains as she entered her house and informed her boyfriend about it. She told him that she suspected that she had been raped by Mr Owino and Mr Suleiman.

Also read: How man escaped lynch mob after he stabbed a sex worker in city brothel

She planned a meeting with the two accused persons the next day and they admitted that indeed they had raped her in turns while she had blacked out.

She sought treatment and later reported the incident at Buruburu Police Station. Police conducted investigations and arrested the two suspects.

On Friday, the two men were were charged with sexual assault contrary to section 10 of the Sexual Offences Act (SOA) of 2006.

Mr Owino and Mr Suleiman denied the charges before Senior Resident Magistrate Mercy Malingu at the Makadara Law Courts. They claimed the complainant lodged a complaint because her boyfriend had learnt of the incident.

The accused persons were released on a bond of Sh500,000 without an option of a cash bail. The case will be mentioned on February 15, 2023 before hearing starts on April 5, 2023.

Also read: How police trailed, arrested 22-year-old man who defrauded sacco Sh900,000